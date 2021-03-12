New Home Bargains shop opens on Twickenham retail park

A new Home Bargains store opened in Twickenham last month, to a positive reaction from residents.

Announced last August, the new £1 million shop is based on the Ivybridge Retail Park, occupying the 10,000 square foot building that was formerly Currys PC World.

The store opened its doors for the first time on 20 February, creating 64 new jobs for people living in the Richmond and Twickenham area.

Home Bargains was founded in Liverpool in 1976 by Tom Morris and has grown to include over 500 shops across the UK, with 13 in Greater London alone.

The chain, which turned over £2.8 billion last year, is renowned for its wide selection of goods at affordable prices, selling everything from board games to suitcases, fence posts to plush toys, and cosmetics to frozen peas.

Jasper, 22, said: “It’s a great new store. It’s a bit smaller than I thought from the outside, but it still has as much selection inside.

“Until recently I didn’t realise they were opening the shop, but it’s definitely somewhere I’ll be coming back to on a regular basis.

“In my university city there was a big Wilko selling a similar range of products that I used to visit all the time, it’s so convenient to be able to get such a wide variety of items under one roof.”

Prior to the opening, the most local Home Bargains store for Twickenham residents was situated in Hounslow, some 1.5 miles away from the Ivybridge Retail Park.

The shopping centre is one of south west London’s most popular retail sites, also boasting an Asda, Halfords, Sports Direct and TK Maxx.

As part of its opening, Home Bargains has donated £2000 to Twickenham charity HANDS – standing for Help a Neighbour in Distress – which provides support to isolated elderly people.

Shopper Brian said: “It’s good news that this Home Bargains has opened, they provide such a vast selection of things at really competitive prices.

“Sometimes around this part of the world it can be difficult to find good value, and I find it inconvenient having to go into different places for things.

“I used to go to their shop up the road, but now with this I can just walk five minutes from my house and I’m here.”

The shop, which is open 7.30am-11pm Monday to Saturday and from 10am-5pm on Sundays, has been allowed to open under current coronavirus restrictions as it is deemed an essential retailer.

However, holding the grand opening of a new store in the middle of a global pandemic is something of a challenge, and has not captured the imagination of everyone around the area.

A mother of four, who did not wish to be named, but gave her address as in Richmond, said: “It’s a shame for them, but I just can’t see myself going.



“I tend to do most of my shopping online because it’s just far easier to get things delivered, especially at the moment.”

Featured Image Credit: “Home Bargains PO64 UUE” by Richard.Says A1 (M) TRUCKS (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)