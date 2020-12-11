Richmond children to spread joy by writing Christmas cards for the elderly

A campaign to spread Christmas cheer was launched this week by Richmond Council, encouraging children to create Christmas cards for care homes residents.

The campaign allows children to get creative to help combat loneliness in Richmond, as many care home residents have not been able to see friends or family over the pandemic.

The cards do not necessarily have to include words as artworks and drawings are also welcomed.

The council are appealing for children to create the cards, which will then be forwarded to the care homes across the borough that want to be involved.

Councillor Piers Allen, Chair of the Adult Social Services, Health & Housing Committee and the Richmond Health & Wellbeing Board, said: “#LoveThroughTheLetterbox is a wonderful way to bring generations together during this difficult time.

“We had so many amazing letters delivered over the summer that it would be such a shame not to do a Christmas card version of the campaign.

“I hope lots of people take part and help spread some festive love and goodwill.”

The Christmas edition of #LoveThroughTheLetterbox comes after the success of the first campaign in the summer, which saw over 450 love filled letters delivered to care homes throughout the borough.

Allen said: “Our care home residents have been amongst the most affected people by the current crisis, so it’s wonderful to know that we have so many caring young people in the borough who were willing to help with the #LoveThroughTheLetterbox campaign.

“Thank you to all those who took part – now spread the love!”

Christmas cards will be delivered to care homes the week beginning 21 December, so cards will need to be created and delivered to Richmond borough’s Civic Centre before then.

The cards can be sent to Love Through The Letterbox Christmas, Civic Centre, 44 York Street, Twickenham, TW1 3BZ

For more information contact [email protected].