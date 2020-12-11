Mystery of glowing orange light in Twickenham

Martians, Santa, the Northern Lights? Twickenham residents were left guessing what the cause of an other-worldly glowing orange light was last night.

Social media users flocked online to post pictures of the eerie glow, with some wondering if there had been a fire and others suggesting it could be the Northern Lights.

The mystery was soon solved and the glow was revealed to be coming from Twickenham Stadium.

Is there a fire in Twickenham? pic.twitter.com/As53iiLIiT — Rob Corp (@RobertCorp) December 10, 2020

Thought this was some sort of amazing natural phenom. Wife informs me that it was the reflection from the lights on at Twickenham Stadium. 😳



As you were. https://t.co/ZMWJI1RCSX — Alison Donnelly (@AliDonnelly) December 11, 2020

Many made light of the situation, with some suggesting it was Santa or a Christmas miracle.

One Facebook user commented: “That’s probably my Christmas lights.”

Others made jokes about aliens rescuing us or signalling the End of Times.

Orange sky over #Twickenham tonight – Martians coming to rescue us? pic.twitter.com/uLkdBXPje9 — Christine Lattek 🕷️ (@ChristineLattek) December 10, 2020

Some residents believed the glow was coming from the Northern Lights.

TimeOut said Aurora Borealis watchers should be on the lookout last night as they reported the lights could be viewable as far south as the Midlands over a 48-hour period.

They said the aurora appears above the northern horizon as a faint, colourful glow – much like the glowing orange light in Twickenham.

But those living nearby the stadium posted pictures of orange light coming from the grounds.

You’re nearly right Charlotte. Some suggestion it’s Twickenham stadium, but its very other worldly. pic.twitter.com/3XD9vbDOwW — Terry Payne (@TerryPayne_) December 10, 2020

Either the sky is actually on fire in Twickenham tonight, or the stadium has screwed in some *seriously* bright bulbs pic.twitter.com/eeOiXmfElK — Jayne Nelson 🦖🎅🎄☃️ (@kakapojayne) December 10, 2020

A similar glow appeared above the stadium about three years ago and it was found to be coming from special lights encouraging the grass to grow.

It is thought the same thing happened last night.

One twitter user said: “utterly absurd levels of light pollution from the stadium, do they have any consideration for their neighbours?”

@Twickenhamstad utterly absurd levels of light pollution from your stadium, do you have any consideration for your neighbours?#twickenham pic.twitter.com/eLSn7ISkpA — Craig (@Vitessetortoise) December 10, 2020

While others were sad to have missed it.

Another twitter user said: “Oh!!! I wish I’d seen this.”

Other light-hearted reactions included pictures of the Eye of Sauron from the Lord of the Rings and GIFS of the little girl from The Poltergeist saying: ‘They’re here.’

The Jaffa sky, as one tweeter dubbed it, was certainly a topic of much discussion and, even though it probably came from the stadium, there’s nothing stopping us from dreaming it was something a little more magical.

Featured image credit: Tim Sierwald