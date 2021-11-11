Sutton businesses invited to Grand Finale of Zero Carbon Tour

Sutton is one of three London boroughs that will host the grand finale of a 12-week Zero Carbon Tour by sustainability organisation, Planet Mark.

Having started its journey at the Houses of Parliament in June, the ‘Carbon Battle Bus’ travelled around the country before arriving in Glasgow for COP26.

As the Planet Mark’s Zero Carbon Tour returns from COP26, local businesses across London are being invited to attend a series of free zero carbon workshops.

Planet Mark is a sustainability certification body that raises awareness of actions the business community is taking to address the climate crisis.

It aims to take the net zero carbon message to communities across the UK in support of the UN’s Race to Zero campaign, help businesses understand ‘jargon’ associated with net zero carbon and set goals for carbon reduction.

The final three events will be held in Sutton, Hillingdon, and Brent on 15-16 November, and are open to businesses large and small.

Steve Malkin, CEO and founder of Planet Mark, said: “It will be great to meet with businesses and organisations in the London area and to hear their carbon stories and learn the benefits small businesses can secure by reducing their emissions.

“This event, which is part of the Zero Carbon Tour’s grand finale week, will be an eminent example of what the tour has set out to achieve.

“Following COP26, we are aiming to inspire, educate and provide the impetus for businesses of all shapes and sizes to take action, set zero carbon targets and implement achievable steps to deliver continuous carbon reductions over the coming years.”

TOUR: The tour is spreading the net zero carbon message across the nation in support of the Race to Zero Campaign.

The workshops will cover various aspects of net zero, decarbonisation, and sustainability, and discuss the concept of net zero carbon and why it is critical for businesses.

The Zero Carbon Tour is backed by a range of businesses, including logistics property company, Prologis UK.

Prologis is the UK’s largest logistics property developer and has been developing net zero carbon buildings for more than a decade – each one is certified as net zero carbon by Planet Mark.

It is the only property company to have been recognised for its outstanding commitment to sustainability and was recently awarded the Terra Carta Seal by HRH Prince of Wales.

Simon Cox, head of sustainability at Prologis UK, said: “We have been working with Planet Mark for the past 13 years and are proud to say that every new logistics building we have developed in the UK during this time has been net zero carbon in construction.

“COP26 has been a landmark event in terms of raising awareness of climate change and there are huge lessons to be learned for businesses of all shapes and sizes in terms of reducing their own carbon footprints and playing a role in the UK’s net zero future.”

Tickets and information on for the Sutton event can be found below.

Sutton:

Monday 15 November 2021

2-5pm

The Sound Lounge

216-220 High Street, Sutton, SM1 1NU

Photo credit: Planet Mark