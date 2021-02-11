Six Kingston sites recommended for important nature conservation status

Six sites in Kingston have been recommended as Sites of Importance for Nature Conservation (SINC), due to their significance in the borough’s ecological network.

Land Use Consultants were commissioned by Kingston Council to review the sites, which include Alexandra Millennium Green and Hogsmill Community Garden.

The classification would provide greater protection for these sites when it comes to local planning, and raise awareness of their importance to the area through Kingston’s Biodiversity Partnership.

Councillor Hilary Gander said: “We very much welcome the findings from the LUC Review. We can now ensure that these sites are protected for generations to come.

“The recommendation for six new SINC designations will help raise awareness of the importance of wildlife and biodiversity in these areas, particularly with regard to planning and land management decisions.”

The other new sites are Beverley Park and Beverley Park Allotments, Knollmead Allotments, Mansfield Park, and Alric Avenue Allotments.

The review was sparked by community groups and ecological experts who put forward sites for review to the council.

Councillor Rebekah Moll said: “This SINC review is a great, evidence-based piece, as part of the preparation of the borough’s Local Plan.

“It will help ensure our most important wildlife sites are protected and will enhance sites for the future, so that our community can enjoy them for years to come.

“Officers can now use this evidence to help draft the new Local Plan and protect our local biodiversity in planning decisions.”

The council’s local plan is their vision for the future of the borough and where development will take place.

Responses and evidence are currently being gathered to draft the plan.

The owners of the sites will be encouraged to maintain and cultivate their biodiversity, but it cannot take any action to enforce this.

The review also included other Kingston nature conservation sites.

Upgrades to the status of Tolworth Court Farm and Kingston Cemetery were also recommended.

Coombe Wood Golf Course, Seething Wells Filter Bed, the Leyfield and Jubilee Meadows are at risk of downgrades.