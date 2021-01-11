Twickenham Stoop stadium to host COVID-19 vaccination centre

Harlequins’ Twickenham stadium will be used as a site for a COVID-19 vaccination centre, the club confirmed on Friday.

The Twickenham Stoop, which has been Quins’ home across the road from Twickenham Stadium for nearly 60 years, will become one of a number of sports venues to host vaccinations for the virus, as the UK steps up its vaccination programme.

The Chris Robshaw Bar, which has just been rebranded from the King’s Bar in honour of Quins’ long-standing captain who recently left the club, will hold vaccinations seven days a week, excluding matchdays, with the jabs set to start in the next few weeks.

Harlequins CEO Laurie Dalrymple said: “We are delighted to support the response to this global pandemic. The Club has worked closely with the NHS for many years and we are delighted to continue this to support our local community at such a challenging time.

“Harlequins is much more than a rugby club and we feel a responsibility to serve our community through our profile and utilising our facilities.”

Dr Nicola Jones, local GP and GP lead for the roll out of the vaccine in south west London added: “Our teams have done an amazing job working quickly to get ready to meet the tough logistical challenges of offering the vaccinations, and we are immensely grateful for the support of organisations like Harlequins who are offering their time and facilities to help the NHS.

“The coronavirus vaccines are safe and effective, and will offer people a vital defence against the virus, but we can’t be complacent, it is still so important that people continue to follow government guidance and keep their distance.

“The NHS will invite eligible people for the vaccine at a set time to ensure those most at risk are prioritised, it is important not to contact your GP for a vaccination before then.”

Harlequins had previously hosted blood donations, and throughout the pandemic has hosted blood plasma donations.

People should not contact the NHS or any specific vaccine sites to get an appointment until they have been contacted to do so by the NHS.

Information on the vaccine is available on the NHS website.

Featured image credit: Keith Williams under CC license