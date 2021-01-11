New Sainsbury’s Local opens outside Twickenham Station

A new Sainsbury’s Local opened outside Twickenham Station this morning, just less than a year after the station opened its new entrance.

It’s been a decade since talks began on Twickenham Station’s £60m redevelopment scheme, and the opening of another shop there, following the opening of a Marks and Spencer last year, is another big step for the development.

The shop will be open from 6:30am to 11pm Monday through Saturday, and 7am to 11pm on Sundays, and includes COSTA coffee and juice machine facilities as well as a cash machine.

Richard Main, Twickenham Station Local Store Manager said: “The team is really excited to get to work in this new and modern store. This store gives residents and commuters in the local area a convenient and safe place to do their shopping and we look forward to meeting our new customers.”

LOCAL: The new shop is outside the station and open for business Credit: Sainsbury’s

Patrick Dunne, Sainsbury’s Property Director added: “We’re very pleased to open this store and are confident customers will enjoy the convenience of it.

“We have an ambitious property pipeline for the year ahead as we work to ensure we’re in the right locations to best serve our customers.

“I’m proud of everyone involved in building and refurbishing our stores, especially during these challenging times and we’re excited to now be able to welcome customers through the doors.”

Sainsbury’s are hoping that the shop will play an active role in the local community, as the brand announced a £1m community fund for stores to donate to donate to local charities.

There is already a Sainsbury’s Local in Twickenham, based on Twickenham Green.

Featured image credit: Sainsbury’s