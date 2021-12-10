Richmond businesses celebrated in first-ever Phoenix Awards

The first-ever Phoenix Enterprise Awards saw 11 Richmond businesses celebrated for their creativity and dedication.

Richmond Council and CPG Executive Consulting created the Phoenix Enterprise programme to support Richmond businesses.

Held at the Pitcher and Piano in Richmond, the awards were part of the new programme and spotlighted Richmond’s business talent.

Phoenix Awards creator and founder of CPG Executive Consulting, Helen Roberts, said: “It’s inspiring to see so many small businesses launch and thrive in the most challenging of times – the awards are a culmination of their hard work over the past year.

“Getting to know and work with so many rich and diverse businesses has been a great privilege, and we look forward to welcoming the next set of small businesses once again next year.”

The winners include:

Farmers & Roasters – Entrepreneur of the Year

Munchy Play – Innovation Award

Makers United – Community Project of the Year

NoStairway – Rising Star Award

Your Marketing Mentor – Contributor of the Year

The five runners-up in the main award categories were also praised.

The Phoenix Enterprise programme has supported nearly 800 businesses in the Richmond area through workshops, online training, business clinics and support.

The programme will welcome new businesses to join its business hub next year.

Featured Image: CPG Executive Consulting