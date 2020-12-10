Merton Moves project launched by Wimbledon Guild and Merton Council

Wimbledon Guild and Merton Council have partnered to launch the Merton Moves initiative.

The project, launched on the 30th November, aims to encourage residents at, or approaching, retirement age to adopt a more active lifestyle by offering free online clubs and classes.

The website has information on dietary changes, exercise tips and the mental and physical benefits of a healthier lifestyle.

There are also further free activities being offered by local organisations, such as YMCA Wimbledon and Age UK Merton.

Merton Cabinet member for public health Rebecca Lanning is excited about the potential the new project has to enrich people’s lives, which is especially important at a time when we are limited as to what we can do.

She said: “Over winter we all spend more time indoors and less time being active, and this winter we may do even less due to COVID-19 restrictions, but it doesn’t have to be this way.

“Being active can help you feel younger, have more energy and sleep better. It’s also good for your mental health and has been shown to be the best way to keep your mind sharp if you’re over 50.

“It can also be a great opportunity to make new friends and try new hobbies. One thing’s for certain – doing some physical activity is always better than doing nothing, so let’s get Merton moving!”

The Wimbledon Guild is usually based in Guild House on Worple Road, Wimbledon, but is now running most of its services online in order to continue to support those in need.

Alongside the Merton Moves campaign, the Guild offers services such as therapy, grief support, and is currently offering a home food meal delivery service.

CEO of Wimbledon Guild Wendy Pridmore sees the project as a big part of the charity’s future.

She said: “Supporting healthy ageing is one of Wimbledon Guild’s core aims so we were delighted to be asked to work with the council on the Merton Moves project.

“Through our own activities we see first-hand the benefits of remaining physically active during the later years in life.”

Further information of Merton Moves can be found here.