Music charity receives £800,000 for music centre through Levelling Up Fund

World Heart Beat Music Academy has announced an £800,000 award from the government’s Levelling Up Fund.

The money will fund the creation of a new music education centre and concert venue in Nine Elms, Embassy Gardens.

The charity is becoming one of the most prominent music charities in the country since it opened in 2012, and is one of six projects in London to receive funds in the latest Budget announcement.

Founder and Artistic Director Sahana Gero said: “We are overjoyed to have received this transformational award from the Levelling Up Fund.

“It will be the blueprint for the future of education and an incredible asset for the community, in an area desperately in need of concert venues.”

The project will cost a total of £3.2 million and is currently £600,000 away from making the vision a reality.

The main constructions began on Monday and will formally launch in September 2022.

Currently, the charity annually provides opportunities for 380 young people outside of school hours and provides bursaries and free instruments for half the cohort.

THE PLAN: The money will go towards building a new music education centre and concert venue.

The academy aims to develop young people’s interest in music no matter their background, and to target individuals in the bottom 30% most deprived areas in the UK.

The areas include Patmore, Savona, Carey Gardens, Doddington and Rollo estates.

By opening the music centre and concert venue the charity hopes to bring vibrancy and opportunity to people living in the Wandsworth borough.

To commemorate the quality of their work, in 2018 the organisation was awarded National Portfolio Organisation status by Arts Council England.

A Wandsworth Council spokesman said: “Securing £800,000 of the Levelling Up Fund is a huge milestone for Wandsworth Council and World Heart Beat.

“This money will go towards cementing a musical base into the very fabric of Nine Elms.

“We look forward to continuing the fantastic work that World Heart Beat are already doing in the Nine Elms community to reach new audiences and bring music to our vibrant neighbourhood.”

While the charity continues to raise money to support the opening of the new venue, it will continue to extend its work at the existing Kimber Road music academy.

Funding will also go towards equipment for the studios so students can record their first EPs and develop their industry skills.

The project looks to benefit 1000s of young people as they continue their commitment to support anyone living at a disadvantage.

To help the charity continue raising money, find out more information on the charity’s website www.worldheartbeat.org or visit the project website www.worldheartbeat.org/embassygardens to find a shopping list and how to donate.