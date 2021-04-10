The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to his ‘dear papa’ Prince Philip

Prince Charles has paid tribute to his ‘dear papa’ the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Charles was speaking outside his country home, Highgrove House, in Gloucestershire this afternoon.

Prince Philip’s eldest child said that his father was a ‘much-loved and appreciated figure’.

He said: “My father for I suppose the last 70 years has given the most remarkable, devoted service to the Queen, to my family, and to the country and also to the whole of the Commonwealth.

“And as you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously – he was a much-loved and appreciated figure, and apart from anything else, I can imagine he’d be so deeply touched by the number of other people here and elsewhere around the world in the Commonwealth who also I think share our loss and our sorrow.

“And my dear papa was a very special person who I think above all else would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that are being said about him and from that point of view we are, my family, deeply grateful for all that – it will sustain us in this particular loss and at this particularly sad time.”

Prince Philip’s funeral is set to take place Saturday 17 April with a minute’s silence set to start the procession at 3pm BST.

