Hampton Court Palace gardens among south west London sites closed to mark Prince Philip’s death

Businesses and attractions around south west London are closing their doors to mark the death of Prince Philip.

Several organisations have already halted operations, while others have announced plans to close on the day of the Royal Funeral.

The gardens at Hampton Court Palace closed yesterday afternoon following the announcement, and will also close on the day of his funeral.

The Prince last visited Hampton Court Palace in 2017, for an event celebrating the centenary of the Order of the Companions of Honour.

The Royal Horticultural Society also closed all four of its gardens early on Friday as a mark of respect. The RHS will also close its four gardens – Wisley, Hyde Hall, Harlow Carr and Rosemoor – on the day of the funeral.

The online store of the luxury giftware retailer Halcyon Days also closed in response to the announcement. Prince Philip granted the Knightsbridge company a Royal Warrant in 1987, making it one of the few to have received warrants from Prince Philip, Her Majesty the Queen and the Prince of Wales.

The company announced on its website that its online store will be closed for business until Monday 12 April, and referred to the Prince’s ‘life of distinguished service to our nation’.

Peter Jones Department Store in Knightsbridge also holds a Royal Warrant from Prince Philip, but is currently closed as a result of measures to restrict the spread of Covid-19.

Photo by Ollie Craig from Pexels.