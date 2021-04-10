Does Prince Philip’s death mark a shift in Twitter’s attitude towards the Queen?

Twitter users are showing sympathy towards the Queen following Prince Philip’s death.
Many people have taken to Twitter to express their sadness for the Queen after her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, died yesterday at the age of 99.
Some users changed their profile pictures to plain black as a sign of respect and acknowledgement of the losses that she has experienced over the years.
To many, the Queen is a symbol of stability and is considered the matriarch across the nation, with some feeling the loss of Prince Philip as if it was their own.
This is in stark contrast to the opinions expressed only a few weeks ago in the aftermath of Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah.
There was disappointment about the alleged racism and lack of financial support given to the Queen’s grandson and his wife.
The Royal family issued statements that there were investigations into many of the things that Prince Harry and Meghan said during the interview but it was met with cynicism by many of the public.
The Queen married Prince Philip at the age of 21 in 1947 five years before ascending the throne.
