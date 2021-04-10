Does Prince Philip’s death mark a shift in Twitter’s attitude towards the Queen?

Twitter users are showing sympathy towards the Queen following Prince Philip’s death.

Many people have taken to Twitter to express their sadness for the Queen after her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, died yesterday at the age of 99.

Some users changed their profile pictures to plain black as a sign of respect and acknowledgement of the losses that she has experienced over the years.

I just feel really sad for The Queen. One by one, the people who she started her extraordinary journey with have passed. Her father, her sister, her mother and now her husband. 💔 pic.twitter.com/80Sx2nEamx — 🖤LadyK🖤 (@KrisiaMD) April 10, 2021

To many, the Queen is a symbol of stability and is considered the matriarch across the nation, with some feeling the loss of Prince Philip as if it was their own.

This is in stark contrast to the opinions expressed only a few weeks ago in the aftermath of Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah.

There was disappointment about the alleged racism and lack of financial support given to the Queen’s grandson and his wife.

Harry: The family suggested that "[Meghan] carry on acting" because there wasn't enough money to pay for her.



WHUT? The Queen literally has a gold-plated piano. pic.twitter.com/9gduslOoGA — Melissa Murray (@ProfMMurray) March 8, 2021

The Royal family issued statements that there were investigations into many of the things that Prince Harry and Meghan said during the interview but it was met with cynicism by many of the public.

The race issues raised by #meganandharry has certainly shaken the foundations of #BuckinghamPalace!



Like many others; I am also pleased to hear in a recent statement issued #TheQueen has taken this "…very seriously" and that matters will be addressed!#MeghanandHarryonOprah pic.twitter.com/LUFShhRkpS — KISHAN MARU (Kishie) (@KoffeeWithKish) March 9, 2021

The Queen married Prince Philip at the age of 21 in 1947 five years before ascending the throne.

Featured image credit: Flickr.