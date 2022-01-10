Final week for Christmas Tree Collections in Wandsworth

This is the last week to get your Christmas tree recycled for free across the borough of Wandsworth.

From 4 January Wandsworth Council has been offering a free Christmas tree recycling service which will run until 14 January.

The service has run for several years and cuts the waste produced by Christmas by recycling the trees into compost.

Cabinet member for Community Services and Open Spaces, Councillor Steffi Sutters, said: “We expect to collect around 100,000 trees between now and January 14 which will be taken away to be shredded and turned into compost.

“We’re delighted to offer this service but would ask residents to take care not to block pavements and please don’t just dump them on the street.”

The council asks that residents remove all decorations, pots and stands from the trees before putting them outside, and asks that they place them in areas where they will not cause obstruction for pedestrians.

AWAITING COLLECTION: Christmas tree outside a house in Wandsworth

Councillor Sutters said: “We aim to pick up trees on residents’ usual collection days, but there could be delays if crews have to be diverted away to pick up flytipped trees.

“Residents should also be aware that the trees are picked up by a separate crew, so don’t be alarmed if it is still there after your bins are emptied.”

Charlie Masson-Smith, Chief Press Officer for Wandsworth, also emphasised that the tree recycling scheme offers a chance to do something positive for the environment.

He said: “It’s something we encourage people to take advantage of.

“It’s a more sustainable way of dealing with what’s left over from Christmas than simply putting it in with the rubbish as happens in many other boroughs.”

The service is provided across the borough, with the council aiming to pick up trees on the same day as refuse and recycling.

Find your bin collection day by clicking here.