Man fined £1,000 for illegally dumping waste in Raynes Park

A man who dumped builder’s waste on private land in Raynes Park has been fined £1,000 following a hearing at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court last week.

Simon O’Donnell, 31, of Latimer Road, London W10 6QX was found guilty of his part in the illegal dumping of mixed waste by a number of people at a site on West Barnes Lane in Wimbledon.

He was also ordered to pay £500 costs and a £100 victim surcharge.

The Environment Agency launched the investigation after a local resident reported a group of travellers occupying private land on the lane in 2018.

After they left the site approximately a week later, a significant amount of waste was left behind and the clear-up cost the landowner over £100,000.

The same resident photographed and documented the illegal dumping and observed men on the site removing fencing to access land to dump builder’s waste.

The waste included disused furniture, wood, plaster, used oil, metal, plastics and sacks of rubble.

In his sentencing remarks, Deputy District Judge Bisgrove described the unlawful depositing of waste as: “A selfish, lazy and inconsiderate way of earning a living.”

Daniel Kettridge, Enforcement Team Leader for the Environment Agency, said he hopes the ruling sends out a strong message that those who dump waste illegally will be searched out and prosecuted.

He added: “The operation of a waste site without regard for the environment and the law have the potential to harm our natural resources.

“It can also blight communities and undermine the legitimate businesses that do follow the rules.

“Our role is to protect the environment for people and wildlife, so we won’t hesitate to take action against those who put it risk.

“And to businesses flouting the rules our message is clear: you won’t get away with it.”

