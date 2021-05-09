Baby whale stranded in the Thames by Richmond Lock

A lost baby whale is being rescued after getting stuck in the River Thames at Richmond Lock.

Crowds are gathering at the scene and South West Londoner has learned that the Teddington RNLI has now arrived to carry out a rescue.

The lost whale is believed to be a baby minke whale around six feet in length and was beached at Richmond Lock around 7.30pm on Sunday evening.

It was spotted in the river earlier today by Putney and Barnes.

I saw this animal right in front of my launch in Putney this morning and apparently it's now been identified as a minke whale – amazed I saw a whale in the Thames, but I do hope it finds its way back downstream and out to sea safely. 🐋 https://t.co/peucvinCno — Joanne Harris (@joannerharris) May 9, 2021

Astonished onlookers have taken to Twitter to share pictures and videos of the misplaced animal normally found in deep sea waters.

The A306 is reportedly closed while the rescue is taking place.

Just sent to me there’s a #whale in the River Thames in #Richmond. My pal who sent the pic says the A306 is shut it’s by the bridge it uses to cross the Thames pic.twitter.com/dRJJf7bWQt — John Finn / Seán Óg Fionn (@SeanFionn) May 9, 2021

Photo credit: Sean Fionn on Twitter