Baby whale stranded in the Thames by Richmond Lock

A lost baby whale is being rescued after getting stuck in the River Thames at Richmond Lock.
Crowds are gathering at the scene and South West Londoner has learned that the Teddington RNLI has now arrived to carry out a rescue.
The lost whale is believed to be a baby minke whale around six feet in length and was beached at Richmond Lock around 7.30pm on Sunday evening.
It was spotted in the river earlier today by Putney and Barnes.
Astonished onlookers have taken to Twitter to share pictures and videos of the misplaced animal normally found in deep sea waters.
The A306 is reportedly closed while the rescue is taking place.
Photo credit: Sean Fionn on Twitter
