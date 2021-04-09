VIDEO: Londoners show gratitude for Prince Philip’s years of service outside Buckingham Palace

The atmosphere at Buckingham Palace is respectful but not sombre, as people speaking a mixture of languages show their gratitude for the Duke of Edinburgh’s years of service.

Prince Philip’s active role in more than 700 charitable organisations and his support for young people through the Duke of Edinburgh award earned him great respect.

The Palace asked the public not to lay flowers or gather outside the palace due to current restrictions, but this has not been enforced.

FLOWERS AND COGNAC: Mourners left flowers and even cognac bottles in memory of the Duke of Edinburgh

An IT consultant from Cheshire, 48, who came to lay flowers spoke to us about her personal connection to Prince Philip.

She said: “I didn’t expect to come here today, I’m just incredibly sad.

“My grandfather was born in 1920 and he was in the navy as well, and my grandparents got married in the same year that the Queen and Prince Phillip got married so I just have a massive connection to them through my grandparents.

“I just felt compelled to do it.”

Prince Philip would have been a centenarian on June 10, making this connection especially poignant.