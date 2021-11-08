The Best Business Women Awards announce their 2021 winners

The Best Business Women Awards announced their 2021 winners, paying tribute to female entrepreneurs from across the world.

In celebration of women’s greatest achievements of 2021, the awards returned for its seventh year at the Hilton Wembley on 15 October.

The ceremony was celebrated in style welcoming 300 international attendees with live performances from the Rio Carnival group Star Dance and The Queen Beats.

Debbie Gilbert, founder of the Best Business Women Awards, said: “The past 18 months have been disruptive and uncertain, it has been difficult for every business owner in one way or another.

“However, the sheer resilience of female entrepreneurs shone through, and this demonstrates the determination and tenacity of women in business who were not going to let a virus beat them.

“The appetite for awards has grown in recent years, with increasing recognition that these trophies offer validation for business owners.

“Consumers will always choose award-winning businesses – and being given an accolade can be absolutely huge in terms of raising your profile.”

Among the gold winners was most Inspiring Business Woman Kate Bull whose mini first aid pitch won £50,000 backing from Dragon’s Den Sara Davies.

2021 GOLD WINNER: Most Inspiring Business woman Kate Bull

Other winners included Best International Business woman Elena Brennan whose Philadelphia business Bus Stop Boutique is now a destination for fashionable shoes.

Olivia Mikhail scooped the Best Business Woman in Animal Services award for her miniature pig business Kew Little Pigs and Andrea Richards from Accounts Navigator Associates Ltd won Best Boss.

Head judge and business expert Roma Bhowmick said: “The standard of entry this year has been incredible.

“The entries did not fail to impress and we had a difficult task shortlisting the finalists.

“The entries really showed how much grit and determination these women have had during what has been the most challenging trading conditions for decades; I am immensely proud to recognise all winners.”

Every gold and silver winner was given detailed comments by the independent panel of experienced judges which included: Roma Bhowmick, Krishma Vaghela, Sharon Gaffney, Susan Barrett, Louise Yexley, Julie Grimes, Denise O’Leary, Lorraine Thomas and Justine Perry.

Founded in 2015, the Business Women Awards was the first of its kind and entries have increased year on year with 700 applicants applying this year, which was whittled down to 84 finalists.

Previous winners have gone on to appear in programmes on the BBC and Channel 4.

In aid of the previous year’s charity champion winner, £4,500 was raised and sent to the Santa Maria Foundation which supports young girls in Colombia.

Lady Yomara Rodriguez Cardenas, founder of the Santa Maria Foundation, said: “I was so honoured and grateful for the recognition to win Charity Champion in 2020.

“We are delighted with the sum raised, which is tremendously helpful, especially during this time.”

Applications for the Best Business Women Awards will reopen in February 2022.

View the full list of gold and silver winners here.

Photo credit: Joanna Cross Photography https://www.joannacrossphotography.co.uk/.