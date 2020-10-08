Casper the friendless cat finds a loving home thanks to Battersea Dogs & Cats

Casper the cat was dumped in Battersea Park by an owner who claimed they could no longer afford to care for him after they lost their job in lockdown.

The two-year-old Maine Coon was found abandoned in a cat carrier with a handwritten note on top by a group of young people, who then brought him to Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

The owner wrote in the note, that while they could find homes for their other pets, no one would take Casper because of his ongoing medical needs.

Cattery manager for Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, Rachel Saunders said: “We can only imagine how difficult it must have been for Casper’s previous owner to decide that they could no longer look after him, as they clearly cared about him.

“However, abandoning your pet alone and helpless is never the right answer and puts them at terrible risk.”

When Casper arrived at Battersea, his matted fur was causing him discomfort, which meant that most of his coat had to be shaved off.

FEELING TRIM: Casper was shaved after arriving at Battersea. Credit: Battersea

He was also suffering from issues with his eyes and nose.

The medical staff found that while his nose would be an ongoing medical issue, it was manageable with medication and didn’t stop him from finding a new home.

OH NOSE: Casper the cat feeling better already Credit Battersea.

After spending two months at Battersea, Casper the friendless cat was finally able to start his new life.

The chatty cat was adopted by Rachael Roe and her husband John earlier this month, and they renamed him Nimbus before taking him home to Walthamstow.

FRIENDLESS NO MORE: New owners Rachael and John Roe Credit Battersea.

The 160-year-old dogs and cats home are urging people who are facing uncertain financial futures to think of rescue first.

A spokesman for the home added: “As we face a recession, I’d urge anyone who finds themselves in a position where they are no longer able to care for their pet to contact a rescue centre, where someone will always be able to help and no one will ever judge them.”

Featured image credit: Battersea