WATCH: Hammersmith & Fulham hosts first ever BAME writers’ festival

Hammersmith & Fulham welcomed its first ever BAME writers’ festival on Sunday 22 August.

The event, hosted at the Bush Theatre in Shepherd’s Bush was created by BAME people, for BAME people, to celebrate ethnic minority voices in an industry where they are severely underrepresented.

Several published authors from the diversity-led independent book publisher, Jacaranda Books, came along to share their journeys as writers.

Retelling her story, Eusa Jane Goldsmith, author of ‘The Space Between Black and White’, an autobiography and socio-cultural commentary on being mixed-race, explained that her dream of being a writer started from childhood.

She said: “I wrote a play when I was eight called ‘Why I am brown’ at school and performed it in front of my class.

“I was fed up of people saying ‘Where do you come from? What happened to you? Does it come off in the bath?’”

SWLondoner spoke to the founder and an attendant of the Hammersmith & Fulham writers’ festival to see how they found the day.

IMAGE CREDIT: Rufus Fleary, Big Feature Media