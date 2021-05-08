Conservatives retain South West constituency GLA seat while Lib Dems double their vote share

The Conservative party retained its 21-year hold of the London Assembly South West constituency seat winning 69,212 votes, while the Liberal Democrats nearly doubled their 2016 overall performance.

Nick Rogers will be taking over from Tony Arbour, who had held the seat since the first GLA election in 2000.

Rogers said: “This is the absolute honour of my life to be elected as the Conservative assembly member for South West London.

“I’d like to thank my fellow candidates, you are all noble public servants.

“I also want to thank Tony Arbour, my predecessor, who has honourably served South West London for 21 years and is now going into a well-deserved retirement.”

The Conservative vote share was trimmed by 7.54 percentage points, having won 31.93% of the vote in comparison to the 39.47% obtained by Arbour five years ago.

Rogers concluded: “Very importantly I need to thank my husband Liam who has been my rock, he’s been my chief advisor, he’s been my confessor, my shoulder to cry on.

“He’s brought me those all important post-campaigning gin and tonics, he’s been fantastic, so thank you, Liam, I love you so much.”

The South West constituency covers the boroughs of Richmond upon Thames, Kingston and Hounslow.

Gareth Roberts led the Liberal Democrats’s successful performance, denting into the Tory majority and earning 28.25% of the vote, 61,222 votes in total, compared to 14.34% obtained in 2016.

Candice Atterton, the Labour candidate for the constituency, obtained 56,945 votes, 26.27% of the total, in a blow to a candidate that was eager to bring Labour representation to the constituency at the Assembly for the first time.

The turnout in the South West constituency was 47%.