How has your mental health coped with Covid-19? South London Listens launches survey to find out

A new community survey has been launched to discover how people have been coping with their mental health during the pandemic.

South West London and St George’s Mental Health Trust created the survey as part of its South London Listens campaign.

South London Listens is part of a new mental ill-health prevention programme bringing together NHS Mental Health Trusts, Healthwatch, Public Health England, Black Thrive, Citizens UK and other community partners.

More than 5,700 south Londoners have already shared their experiences of their mental health struggles with South London Listens at listening events.

It is hoped the new survey will draw attention to the biggest issues to come out of the campaign.

The Trust is encouraging everyone from south London to take part.

Chair of South West London and St George’s Mental Health Trust Ann Beasley described the last year as an exceptionally challenging time for everyone with some communities affected more than others.

Trust chief executive Vanessa Ford said it was determined to reach people from every corner of south London.

Sadiki Harris, communications and engagement Officer for Black Thrive Lambeth, was interviewed for the campaign.

He said: “I understood my interview was just a part of the program and SLAM (South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust), but was impressed that isolation was one of the six areas they were going to focus on.

“At Black Thrive we are keen on getting communities and individuals together as we see the harm that can occur when people are left isolated, not knowing support is there for them.

“I felt very clever that employment was one of the six areas they will focus on as Black Thrive launched an employment programme some months ago.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the action plan they will produce and hope Black Thrive may be able to assist in whatever programmes and projects are being created.”

A link to the survey can be found here.