Battersea regeneration worth £200m given go-ahead for 2,500 new homes

Plans to build up to 2,550 new homes as part of a 20-year regeneration on the Winstanley and York Road Estate in Battersea have been approved.

The development is a joint enterprise between Wandsworth Council and housebuilding company Taylor Wimpey, and is expected to create 3,360 temporary construction jobs and a boost to the local economy of more than £200m.

The plans include a state-of-the-art leisure centre, a community centre, a library, a children’s centre and nursery, a health centre and a new 2.5 hectare public park, and have been in the works for the past ten years.

Cllr Tony Belton, ward councillor for Latchmere Ward that covers the estate, said: “I am delighted to hear the good news. It ensures we can get on with the job of providing new homes for those in need and welcome extra housing in Winstanley, ending uncertainty for the residents.”

Each council tenant in the existing estate will have the chance to move into a new council home as part of the scheme, which the council said would eliminate overcrowding.

Resident council leaseholders will be able to buy a home on the estate for an affordable price.

Two new blocks of housing, Mitchell House and Duval House, have already been built, and a new Battersea Baptist Church and Thames College school are well underway.

Leader of the council Ravi Govindia said the regeneration, which the council hopes to finish by 2030, will make a real improvement to residents’ lives.

He added: “The regeneration of this area will bring forth more than just new homes.

“We are building a new leisure centre, new library, and new children’s centre around a new park. We want to build new homes and an exciting future for all who live in them.”