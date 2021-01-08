Search on for man who injected elderly Surbiton woman with fake vaccine

Images of a man suspected of giving a 92-year-old woman from Surbiton a fake COVID-19 vaccine and charging her £160 were released this morning by the City of London Police.

It’s believed that the man attended the woman’s home on Kingsmead Avenue, Surbiton between 2pm and 3pm on Wednesday 30 December, and told her he was from the NHS and there to administer the vaccine, which turned out to be fake.

The victim allowed him inside and he jabbed her in the arm with a ‘dart like implement’ before asking her for £160 which he claimed would be reimbursed by the NHS.

The City of London Police’s Intellectual Property Crime Unit are investigating, and have appealed for the public’s help in identifying the man they believe to be responsible.

The unit’s Detective Inspector Kevin Ives said: “This is a disgusting and totally unacceptable assault on a member of the public which won’t be tolerated.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have information that could assist us in identifying this man to get in touch. It is crucial we catch him as soon as possible as not only is he defrauding individuals of money, he may endanger people’s lives.”

The victim was looked over at her local hospital and suffered no ill effects from the fake vaccine, but it remains as of yet unknown what, if anything, was injected into her by the man.

The suspect, who returned to the victim’s address on Monday to ask for another £100, is described as white, in his early 30s, 5ft 9, of medium build, and with light brown hair combed back.

On that second visit, he wore a navy blue tracksuit with white stripes down the side.

Anyone with information about the identity of this man, or CCTV or Dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident, should call 101, quoting reference 3042 and the date 07 Jan 2021.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, via their website or by calling 0800 555 111, quoting the same reference.

Featured image credit: City of London Police