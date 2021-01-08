Image released of suspect in Croydon corrosive substance attack

An image of a man suspected of blinding one man and hospitalising another with a corrosive substance in Croydon have been released by the Met Police today.

The two victims were walking on Thornton Road in Thornton Heath at around 8:10am on Monday 7 December, when the suspect approached them, threw a cup of corrosive liquid over them and ran away.

Both men were sent to hospital after the attack, and one of them will now be blind for the rest of his life as a result.

The victims did not know the man, but one said that the man had turned up at his home in September, claiming to have a letter for him.

When the victim went to take the letter, the suspect punched him in the face with a bicycle chain wrapped around his fist.

SUSPECT: The man that police are appealing for information on

No CCTV has been identified and the identity of the attacker and the motive behind the incident are currently unknown to police.

The suspect is described as being either white or Asian and in his 30s with a slim build.

He was wearing a blue medical mask, a long black jacket with the hood up, black trousers and shoes at the time of the attack.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD1273/07DEC20.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers, 100% anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or visit their website.

Featured image credit: Met Police