Conservative Tony Devenish holds West Central London Assembly seat

Conservative candidate Tony Devenish has held his London Assembly seat in his West Central constituency in a nail-biting election.

Devenish secured 55,163 votes, 38.9% of the vote, ahead of Labour candidate Rita Begum, who came in second with 52,938 votes and 37.3% of the vote.

West Central represents the boroughs of Hammersmith & Fulham, Kensington & Chelsea and the City of Westminster.

Devenish said: “It’s been a really impressive process and everybody’s been working very hard today.

“I pledge to continue to hold whoever is mayor to account.”

Devenish listed his priorities as being reopening the Hammersmith Bridge, building more homes, keeping transport moving and improving the environment.

He thanked everyone who voted as well as the police and the government and prime minister.

When asked how he would be celebrating his victory he said: “I am now off to the pub to support our local economy.”

Devenish won the seat with 67,775 in 2016, compared to Mandy Richards’ 53,211 for Labour, a 9.5% majority compared to his 1.6% this year.

Turnout five years ago was 45%, and has dipped to 39% this year.