Video: Feminists Kill the Bill at Hyde Park Corner protest

On Saturday 3 April, demonstrations took place in Hyde Park Corner to protest the Police, Crime, Sentencing, and Courts Bill.

This bill is a response to the large-scale protests that have happened in recent years, giving the police more power to manage highly disruptive protests.

Police will be able to make conditions regarding protests, such as start and finish times and be able to regulate maximum noise levels.

Hundreds of protestors from various women’s rights groups, Black Lives Matter, and Extinction Rebellion made their way to Hyde Park to protest, dubbing themselves: “Feminists Kill the Bill”.

Footage from the protest can be seen below where you can hear the arguments made by the protestors who attended.