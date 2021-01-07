Southall man charged after Feltham shop robbed at knifepoint

A man has been charged after a shop in Feltham was robbed at knifepoint and a man stabbed yesterday morning.

Daniel Oldcorn, 42, from Southall, was today charged with robbery, grievous bodily harm and two counts of being in possession of a knife/bladed article and is remanded in custody to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates Court later today.

The incident took place at around 10:15 yesterday on Hampton Road West, with police and an ambulance called.

A man in his 50s was stabbed at the scene, but his injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.