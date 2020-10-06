New community lottery Get Lucky Local launches in Richmond

Tickets go on sale today for a new community lottery in Richmond called Get Lucky Local.

The lottery has a top jackpot prize of £25,000 with organisers pledging charities, cultural projects, sports projects and community groups will receive 60p of every £1 ticket sold.

The big difference between Get Lucky Local and other lotteries is players can choose which organisations receive funding.

Co-founder Stuart Higgins, a former newspaper editor turned PR consultant and a Teddington resident, said: “The unique selling point of Get Lucky Local is that you are directly benefitting a charity or a good cause that is close to your heart rather than the money going to a cause or project that you have no interest in.”

“You can make a difference in your community simply by playing the lottery.”

Tickets can be purchased online on the Get Lucky Local website.

SUPPORT: Mayor of Richmond Cllr Geoff Acton at the launch Credit: Get Lucky Local

The first draw will be on 14 November with it being a weekly draw every following Saturday night.

As well as the £25,000 jackpot, there are smaller prizes available of £2,000, £250, £25, free tickets and non-cash prizes.

Players can choose their own six numbers or select a lucky dip and each ticket has a 1 in 50 chance to win a prize each week.

If you are winner, you will be emailed and told how much you have won.

The amount will be paid directly into your bank account or you can choose to donate your winnings to the cause you have selected to support.

So far, 20 organisations from across Richmond have signed up to be amongst the organisations that will benefit from the new lottery.

The coronavirus pandemic has badly affected the fundraising efforts of local charities and community groups as they have been unable to hold their usual fundraising events.

At the launch of Get Lucky Local last month, Julie Da Costa, who is the CEO of Crossroads Care Richmond and Kingston upon Thames, said: “The coronavirus pandemic has affected the community and impacted on local charities immensely.

“Outside of our contractual services, our charity is entirely reliant upon our supporters, funders and donations, and we are happy to be involved.”

LOTTERY: Twickenham MP Munira Wilson supports the launch Credit: Get Lucky Local

Twickenham MP Munira Wilson expressed her support for the new lottery.

Wilson said: “Many struggle to get by and the coronavirus crisis has made their need even more acute.

“That’s why I’m delighted to support Get Lucky Local which will enable people to support these good causes and have some fun at the same time.”

The Mayor of Richmond upon Thames Cllr Geoff Acton also gave his support.

Acton said: “In these challenging times we are very pleased to see Get Lucky Local lottery coming to our Borough and hope all our many charities will take advantage of this opportunity to raise additional funds that are sorely needed now.”

Tickets are available at: www.getluckylocal.co.uk.

Credit: Get Lucky Local