Ahmadi Muslims to hold first major gathering since start of pandemic

London Mosques will hold their first gathering since the start of the pandemic to continue the running of UK’s longest running Islamic convention.

The event, best known as the ‘Jalsa Salana‘, includes three days of live events (6-8 August) and communal worship – and is held on the 200-acre Oakland Farm in Hampshire.

Prior to the pandemic, more than 35,000 people from around the world would attend.

This year, only UK residents who have been double vaccinated are permitted to enter the ballot to attend the Jalsa.

In addition to this requirement, attendees must prove a negative test result, and face masks are mandatory in enclosed spaces.

Those unable to attend will be able to gather to watch the event in 40 Ahmadi Muslim mosques around the UK.

This includes the UK’s largest Mosque, Baitul-Futuh in Morden, where roughly 400 are expected to gather with strict social distancing measures in place.

The objective of the event is to highlight the true peaceful teachings of Islam and enable participants to increase their knowledge of Islamic teachings.

Imran Khalid, an Imam based at Baitul Futuh Mosque said: “This is the first time since the pandemic started that our members have been able to meet and worship together with our Caliph.”

Baitul Futuh Mosque will have screens live broadcasting the events for the many who cannot attend, and will be preparing the same curries served at the Jalsa to join in the celebration.

The event will be broadcast on Muslim Television Ahmadiyya (Sky 731) and online.

Featured Image Credit: Ahmidiyya Muslim Association