Desperate search continues for missing woman in Clapham

Police, family members and friends are carrying out a desperate search for Sarah Everard, 33, who has gone missing after walking home on Wednesday night.

Everard was last seen on Wednesday evening, 3 March, at around 9pm before she started walking home to Brixton from a friend’s house in Clapham.

Everard has not been seen or heard from since, and the search is getting increasingly urgent.

She is described as 5ft 4in tall, with blonde hair and a slim build.

Police are appealing for the public to get in touch if they have seen Everard or were aware of any suspicious behaviour in Clapham on Wednesday night.

Family and friends are putting out pleas on social media for information of her whereabouts, as well as posters around the area.

#Missing | Sarah Everard was last seen in Clapham on Wednesday evening.



🔊 DCI Kenward is appealing for information and asks locals to check dash cams and video doorbells from Wednesday night.



Please contact us if you saw Sarah.



📞 Call 101#Clapham #Brixton @LambethMPS pic.twitter.com/uCjTxsIUcz — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 6, 2021

In a statement, Everard’s family said: “With every day that goes by we are getting more worried about Sarah.

“She is always in regular contact with us and with her friends and it is totally out of character for her to disappear like this. We long to see her and want nothing more than for her to be found safe and well.

“We are so grateful to the police and all our friends for all they are doing.

“We are desperate for news and if anyone knows anything about what has happened to her, we would urge you to please come forward and speak to the police. No piece of information is too insignificant.”

Metropolitan Police have released a CCTV image of Everard on the night she went missing, showing her wearing a white beanie hat, a green rain jacket, navy blue patterned trousers and turquoise and orange trainers.

Sarah Everard: CCTV footage provided by Metropolitan Police

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Kenward, from the Central South Public Protection Team, said: “Sarah’s disappearance is completely out of character and understandably her family and friends are incredibly worried.

“We are also growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and have officers working round the clock to try and find her.

“I would ask anybody who was in the Clapham Common area on Wednesday night to think about whether you saw Sarah or any suspicious activity around the time of her disappearance.”

Specialist officers and volunteers from London Search and Rescue are carrying out searches in the area of Clapham Common as well as the walking route between Clapham and Brixton.

According to her LinkedIn, Everard is a marketing account manager with a BA Geography degree from Durham University.

A close friend posted on Facebook: “My dear friend Sarah Everard has now been missing in London for more than three days. If you have any information please contact the police on 101.”

A Twitter user posted: “I went to school with Sarah and she was lovely. I can’t imagine what her family and friends are going through. Please keep your eyes open and share.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting CAD 3309/06MAR.

Members of the public can also call the Missing People charity anonymously on 116 000.