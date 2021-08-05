Broadcaster and author selected as patron of The Richmond Society

Author and broadcaster Anita Anand has been selected as a patron of the Richmond Society.

Anand will work as an ambassador, helping to engage with the local community to meet the organisation’s aims and goals.

The Richmond Society is a charity that aims to preserve the area’s historical character, greenery and prevent poor planning and construction.

The charity’s chairman Barry May said: “We are delighted that Anita Anand has agreed to lend her support to The Richmond Society’s efforts to keep Richmond special.

“She joins other prominent local figures who help us in our efforts.”

Richmond resident Anand is a BBC Radio 4 presenter and celebrated author of several books.

She will join the charity’s five other patrons: Professor Ian Bruce CBE, Baroness Ronny Van Dedem, Bamber Gascoigne CBE, Sir Trevor McDonald OBE, and The Lord Watson of Richmond CBE.

The patrons work from a prominent position within the community to raise awareness of the charity’s work to conserve and enhance the town’s natural and built environment.

The Richmond Society was founded in 1957 by residents to fight against the proposal to install modern lampposts around the ancient green.

Since then, they have battled against any proposal that would harm the historic, unique, and traditional character of Richmond’s buildings and any suggestion that could damage the vast amounts of green areas and parks in the borough.

The Richmond Society is independent of any political party and currently has over 1250 members who pay only £10 a year to join.

Featured image credit: The Richmond Society