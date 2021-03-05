International Women’s Day event to be held by Wandsworth Council

Wandsworth Council will hold an online event on Monday for female entrepreneurs to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Its Women’s Enterprise Day 2021 will run from 10am to 3.45pm and aims to celebrate the success of female entrepreneurs and champion women in business.

The keynote speaker for the event is Safia Minney MBE, an award-winning social entrepreneur, founder of People Tree, a Fairtrade and sustainable fashion retailer, and former Wandsworth resident.

Minney said: “I’m honoured and delighted to be participating in Women’s Enterprise Day and sharing my experience of putting people and planet central to business.

“We need entrepreneurs and real thought leadership in every sector at this time of great transition to a sustainable system. I’m also happy to be back in my old stomping ground!”

Other speakers taking part include Viv Groskop, comedian, author, radio and tv presenter, and Fin Wycherley, CEO of Supersize Media.

LINE-UP: Wandsworth Council’s Women’s Enterprise Day speakers

Wandsworth Council deputy leader Councillor Kim Caddy will open the International Women’s Day event.

She added: “This year’s virtual event will feature a panel discussion with three local businesswomen who will share how they adapted their business during Covid, as well as the challenges faced and the lessons learned.”

The panellists and speakers will give viewers practical tips and advise them on how to stay resilient when running a business during this challenging time.

This will be the seventh year Wandsworth Council has held its Women’s Enterprise Day event, with the first one taking place in 2014.

Caddy explained that it was started to provide the borough’s female entrepreneurs with access to business advice and support, and give them the opportunity to connect and build networks with like-minded women.

Last year the event was held at the Elm Grove Conference Centre in Roehampton and involved digital wellbeing workshops and talks.

To book a place for Women’s Enterprise Day 2021 click here.