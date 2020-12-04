‘City Tree’ installed by Wandsworth Council to improve Putney’s air quality

Wandsworth Council have introduced a new City Tree to help clean Putney’s air.

The City Tree is an air filter combining moss with ventilation and irrigation to eat harmful particles in the air.

Wandsworth ranks 16th in air quality amongst London boroughs, with Newham currently having the most polluted air in London.

Cllr Rory O’Broin, cabinet member for finance, corporate resources and climate sustainability, said: “I’m delighted that this cutting-edge City Tree technology has come to Putney.

“We will monitor its effectiveness in absorbing air pollution on the High Street as part of our ongoing commitment to tackling climate change.”

The Conservative-controlled council has indicated that this is the latest move in their ongoing improvement project for Putney.

Green City Solutions, a German startup, designed the tech now being used in the capital.

The City Tree is also being used in Oslo and Berlin.

Wandsworth has an air pollution PM2.5 reading of 11.6, which is higher than the World Health Organisation safe limit.

No London borough currently has a PM2.5 reading within the WHO’s recommended limit.

This introduction comes at a time when Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, has making clean air a priority as he campaigns for re-election in May’s mayoral poll.

Featured image credit: London Borough of Wandsworth