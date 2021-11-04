WATCH: Pimlico artist’s exhibition raises money for refugee charity

A Pimlico artist held a drag-themed art exhibition to raise money for a refugee charity last week.

Rob ‘Ninebob’ Beach held The Lockdown Galleria of Diarrhoea Ball 2 exhibition at the Cavespace art gallery in Pimlico.

All items went on sale with proceeds going to the Refugee Community Kitchen charity.

Many artworks were created from recycled materials, with expandafoam and glue guns also used creatively.

SWL spoke to Beach on how creating the art helped his mental health whilst caring for his mother, and why his work helping refugees in Calais inspired him to donate to the Refugee Community Kitchen.