UK Bengalis demand action on religious violence in London protests

The UK Bangladeshi community escalated protests against the British and Bangladeshi governments last week.

The protests demanded action for recent violence against Bangladesh’s Hindu minority.

Protests began with a hunger strike by a Labour councillor in Kensington outside the Bengali High Commission and were followed by a mass demonstration outside parliament last Wednesday.

At least 8 Hindus died and 150 more were injured during October’s Durga Puja festival in Bangladesh after a mob of religious fundamentalists were inflamed by disinformation spread on social media.

The campaigners also criticised the BBC for not giving enough coverage to the violence against the minority across their platforms.

SWL follows last week’s protests and breaks down the causes of the attacks towards Bangladesh’s Hindus.