Indian farmers’ solidarity protest prompted by violence in Uttar Pradesh

Demonstrations in solidarity with the Indian farmers’ protest have been taking place for nearly one year across the UK.

October marked a dramatic escalation in the farmers’ protest movement after a spate of violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri left eight people dead.

Protesters gathered outside the High Commission of India in central London to demand justice for the farmers amid rising fear over their safety.

SWL spoke to several attendees of the protest to find out what participating in this protest movement meant to them.