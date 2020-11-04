Brits more worried about pets’ health than own, survey shows

Animal-loving Brits are more worried about their PETS’ health than their own – as a survey revealed owners are more likely to swap vets than doctors or dentists over PPE fears.

Research shows that 35% of safety-conscious owners are more likely to change vets if staff didn’t wear correct safety gear.

This compares to 32% of those surveyed who said they would feel compelled to change their doctor or dentist because of the same issue.

Emboldened by their desire to keep their furry friends safe, the study also revealed 26% felt more confident asking vets to prove their masks were of a certified standard compared to 23% than their doctors or dentists.

Of those quizzed, 79% of safety-conscious pet owners feel more confident revisiting their vet after seeing them wearing a mask on par with 78% of respondents who felt the same revisiting their health professional.

The research from Bluetree Group, the UK’s first manufacturer of Type IIR Surgical face masks, reveals more than a third (36%) of adults don’t think the public has been given enough information about buying face masks.

Of those quizzed, 73% admitted they wouldn’t be able to detect a counterfeit face mask.

It also reveals a generational gap when it comes to feelings about mask efficacy, with more than half (59.6%) of 25-34 year olds said they feel safer wearing a mask, compared to just 39.5% of 55-64 year olds.

People from Northern Ireland are also the most skeptical about mask safety benefits, with just 32.6% saying they feel safer wearing one. This is a distinct contrast to Londoners, who are most confident about mask safety, with 62% saying they feel safer wearing one.

With so many people claiming they feel ill-informed, it’s little surprise that almost a fifth (18%) of people admit they don’t feel confident buying face masks.

Of those who have bought a face mask, the surgical grade certification proves to be the deciding factor when choosing which one to buy, with a fifth (22%) saying this is the case. Breathability and comfort were also ranked as being important factors.

James Kinsella, director at Bluetree Group, said: “During such an unprecedented time, it’s no surprise that people are worried about the use of face masks.

“It is clear that the public has strong feelings about the quality of face masks in practices, with a third of pet owners saying they are worried about the standard of their vet’s face mask.

“It’s encouraging to see that where expectations are not met, people will seek an alternative.

“The majority of people admit they would not be able to identify a fake face mask, however it is encouraging that a third of those we spoke to would have the confidence to take action and change their vet if they didn’t think their face mask was up to standard.

“Yet, it’s concerning to see that so many people still feel they haven’t been given enough information about how to choose the right face mask. While steps are being made to improve education around face masks and their use, it’s clear there is still some way to go.

“It’s great to see that certification is the deciding factor for many people when buying a face mask, but it’s important to remember that some face masks have fake certification, making them counterfeit.”