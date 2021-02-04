Home-made Kingston hat company hopes to spread mental health awareness

The owner of a home-made hat company in Kingston is selling beanies and baseball caps to spread awareness for mental health.

Utopia Hats was founded by Jack Hunt, 34, and is a company born out of a struggle with mental health.

The brand, which launched in December, has become a symbol of coming together in an age where the UK’s mental health is on the rise as the winter gloom sets in.

Jack, born in Kingston, said: “I know first-hand how easy it is to hide behind a smile and with the current situation, it is more important than ever to spread awareness.

“After suffering with depression for many years and having many breakthrough moments. I felt empowered to tell my story in the hopes that things will get better.

“I believe mental health affects us all in some way and for that reason I believe Utopia Hats will be a global brand one day.

“Our inner dialogue can cause great suffering if not channelled in the right way. Don’t feed on the mind’s negativity.”

The name ‘Utopia’ stems from a world in which we all get along, and Jack believes by tapping into this energy the world has the potential to be a better place.

COVID 19 has left a deep and lasting scar on the mental health of people, and has brought a sense of anxiety around the globe.

According to the Mental Health Foundation major depression and mental health is the second cause of disability worldwide.

The hats offer a lifestyle and a community to be a part of which many people have sorely missed in the last year.

Utopia sells two colours of baseball cap which are £30, and two colours of beanie which are £25.

Jack said: “If you don’t know who you really are and how to check in with your emotions, then how can you expect to fully understand someone else?

“After all, you live with your mind every day, get to know the person inside of you. Be kind to yourself and be kind to others.”

The brand will be donating 10% of its sales to a UK based charity throughout February.

The Utopia website also has links to various mental health charities.

To purchase a hat visit their website.