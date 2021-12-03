Two charged in connection with death of 15-month-old boy in 2019

Two people have been charged following the death of a child in South London in 2019.

Police were called at 6:06am on 27 August 2019 to a residential address in Putney, SW15.

Paramedics from London Ambulance Service informed police they were responding to reports of a child in cardiac arrest.

The boy, who was aged 15 months, was taken to a West London hospital and pronounced dead at 7:22am.

He was later identified as Jacob Lennon.

A post-mortem examination carried out at Great Ormond Street Hospital on 29 August 2019 gave his cause of death as a head injury.

A man and a woman who were arrested on suspicion of murder were released on bail.

On Thursday 2 December Jake Drummond, 31, of no fixed address, was charged with murder and Section 18 wounding with intent.

Louise Jane Lennon, 31, of Ingrave Street, Wandsworth, was charged on the same day with neglect of a child and causing/allowing the death of a child.

Drummond was remanded in custody to appear before Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Friday 3 December at 10am.

Lennon was bailed to appear before the same court on the same date and time.