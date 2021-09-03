Conservative MPs visit site of new Wandsworth mental health services

Conservative MPs Elliot Colburn and Stephen Hammond visited South West London and St George’s Mental Health NHS Trust (SWLSTG) yesterday to tour its services and learn more about the progress made on the development of its Springfield site in Wandsworth.

A new ‘Springfield Village’ is under construction at Springfield University Hospital, as the Trust and its partners develop a new community at the heart of Wandsworth, which will see the delivery of over 800 new homes, a new 32-acre park, and two modern mental health buildings, providing the best environment for patients to recover.

Ian Garlington, the Trust’s integrated programme director said: “We are thrilled to be able to welcome our local leaders back on site to share the fantastic progress that has been made since works began in January 2020.

“What’s happening at Springfield represents years of planning and hard work, and input from not just our staff, but people across our communities through over 400 consultations.

“As we look towards modernising other areas of our estate in Richmond and Kingston, we are excited about the potential that Springfield Village has to transform how we deliver care to people across south west London who are served by this site.”

As part of the tour, the group visited some of the new residential units, as well as the Trust’s two new mental health facilities, Trinity and Shaftesbury Building, which are scheduled for completion towards the end of 2022.

The group also visited the Trust’s National Deaf Service on Bluebell Ward, meeting staff and finding out more about the specialist care provided.

Wimbledon MP Hammond said: “It has been fantastic to see the regeneration work happening at Springfield Hospital and learn more about the development of Springfield Village. The new facilities under construction will benefit not just people in London but the entire country through the national services delivered here.”

SWLSTG chief executive Vanessa Ford said: “Through all the challenges we have faced in the past 18 months, delivering the very best care for our patients has remained our top priority.

“At their core, the investments we are bringing forward are about improving the lives of our patients, our carers and anyone who comes into contact with, or works in, our services.

“We are excited about the future of mental health services in south west London and the long-term impact these innovations will have on the communities we serve as we work together to reduce the stigma surrounding mental ill health.

“A huge thank you to our local leaders for joining us this week and engaging with our vision to make life better together for people across our communities.”

Labour and Liberal Democrat MPs from south west London have also scheduled visits to the site.

Find out more about Springfield Village here.