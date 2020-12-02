Richmond Council light up their library to help spread Christmas cheer

Richmond Council lit up the borough’s library in support of a campaign encouraging residents to light up their homes and businesses this winter to help spread joy.

Last Friday, the council adorned Richmond Library with fairy lights as part of the Winter Sparkle initiative, launched by a group of Whitton neighbours in October.

BRIGHT FUTURES: Children in Whitton helped decorate their streets (and themselves!)

The campaign asks residents to illuminate their houses to put a smile on their neighbours faces on dark winter evenings.

Cllr Michael Wilson, Richmond Council Spokesperson for Communities, Equalities & the Voluntary Sector, said: “The campaign aims to brighten up the evenings for residents and spread some joy at a difficult time.

“I would encourage everyone to get involved with the campaign and to decorate their homes or businesses and help to spread some cheer.”

LIGHTBULB MOMENT: Richmond library, which opened on the Little Green in 1881, loves its new look

Richmond Council said they would like to see the initiative rolled out across the whole borough, brightening up houses, businesses and schools alike.

They’ve launched the #RichmondSparkle hashtag to encourage people to send in their creations on social media, and are even offering a special prize for the best entry.

SKIPPING WITH JOY: Ivy and April Speich loved sprucing up the neighbourhood for the Winter Sparkle campaign

Winter Sparkle founder Jo-Anne said: “It’s an amazing boost to have the council backing our campaign, the more people we can reach the further the sparkle will spread.”

Most houses on her road, Cedar Avenue, which in May was voted as one of Britain’s friendliest streets, have already put up decorations, and Jo-Anne said seeing the sparkly street is having a positive impact on people walking through the area.

“We want everyone to feel a little bit of cheer and hope in these dark and difficult times and hope everyone joins us,” she added.