Putney charity using cookery e-book to raise funds for brain disabilities

A Putney-based charity is hoping to raise vital funds from a cookery e-book recently released by a local company.

Positively Putney aims to support local businesses in the area and released Putney to Plate earlier this month to help raise money for The Royal Hospital for Neuro-Disability (RHN), which helps those who suffer disability from brain injuries.

People who want to use the book simply have to download it and then use a special password provided once they donate to the hospital, providing them with information and recipes on a wide range of edible treats.

Putney to Plate features a variety of recipes from 20 restaurants and cafes in the Putney area, with starters, mains, desserts and drinks all featured.

‘Positively Putney’ Business Liaison Manager Anna Haigh said: “We’d discussed doing it at the start of the year and then during lockdown we discussed releasing it at a time when there are a lot more people cooking at home.

“We’ve got good vegan and vegetarian options. We’re hoping that there’s a bit of something for everyone there and we’ve got a nice range of different cuisines.

“Local restaurants have really loved it. It’s a nice thing to do in a period that’s been really tough.”

Director of Fundraising and Communications for the RHN Jane Beavan added: “We’re delighted that Positively Putney have chosen to donate sales of their recipe book, Putney to Plate, to the RHN.

“The past few months have been incredibly difficult at the hospital and for the charity sector, so we are blown away by the support from Positively Putney and all of the local restaurants who feature in the recipe book.”

RHN Senior Marketing Communications Officer Craig Lloyd said: “Our charitable funding allows us to run additional services, like the occupational therapy kitchens.

“Our team of occupational therapists encourage patients to become more independent and use specially adapted kitchen facilities to help them to create hearty, plentiful and tasty meals.”

You can download the e-book and make a donation here.

Positively Putney were also behind a rubbish collection bike on Putney High Street, which you can read more about here.