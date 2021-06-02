Sutton murder victim named by police as man charged

The victim of a fatal stabbing in Sutton has been named by the Met Police, after a 56-year-old man was charged with her murder on Sunday.

Peninah Kabeba, 42, was stabbed on Thursday in a house on Park Road in Cheam, Sutton and died at 10:34pm that night, despite the efforts of police officers on the scene.

Police were called at 9:55pm to reports of a disturbance at a residential property and found Kabeba suffering from stab wounds, but were unable to save her.

A post-mortem examination revealed the cause of death to be a stab wound to the chest and abdomen.

Her next of kin have been informed.

The man charged with her murder will appear at the Old Bailey on Friday 13 August.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 7797/27MAY.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.