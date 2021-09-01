Marble Arch Mound: deputy council leader resigns after costs hit £6m

Melvyn Caplan, the deputy leader of Westminster Council, which is responsible for building Marble Arch Mound, has resigned after total costs for the attraction nearly doubled to hit £6m, up from a forecast of £3.3m.

The Mound, which has now been branded ‘London’s Worst Tourist Attraction,’ was built as a small part of Westminster Council’s £150 million investment in the Oxford Street District, designed to attract more visitors back into the West End.

Initial ticketholders to the viewing platform were offered refunds after complaints that instead of panoramic views across central London, visitors were treated to the sight of rubble, scaffolding and an empty Oxford Street.

WATCH: Westminster Council’s deputy leader has resigned over Marble Arch Mound

