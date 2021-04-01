Man stabbed to death in Croydon at vigil for stabbing victim

A man was stabbed to death in Croydon on Tuesday night, during a vigil for another man stabbed to death earlier the same month on the same road.

Reece Young, 23, was believed to have been involved in a fight with two other men on Alpha Road, Croydon as he was attending a small vigil for 19-year-old Tai Jordan O’Donnell, who also was stabbed to death on Alpha Road, on 3 March.

The Met Police launched a murder investigation, and have arrested already one suspect, but another escaped while receiving treatment at a south London hospital.

Around 9:10pm on Tuesday, police and paramedics attended reports of three men fighting, but were unable to save Young’s life, and the other two men had already left the scene.

The two men later presented themselves at a south London hospital with stab wounds that are believed to have been sustained in the same incident and were both arrested on suspicion of murder.

However, one of the two men, believed to be in his 30s, escaped the hospital, forcing his way out by assaulting police officers and NHS staff.

The other, aged 33, was still in hospital last night, being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Vandenbergh, who is leading the investigation, said: “We believe this incident was witnessed by a number of people. They had gathered for a small vigil in remembrance of another recent fatal stabbing victim when an altercation began.

“Some of those people have already spoken to police, but I believe there are others who captured images and video of what happened. I need those people to contact us immediately. The information they have could prove vital in establishing the chain of events that has led to a young man losing his life.

“One arrest has been made and my team are working with colleagues across the Met to establish the whereabouts of the second man. We believe he suffered injuries that require urgent medical attention. He is urged to make contact with us immediately.”

A crime scene remains in place and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

Any members of the public with video or images that could assist police can upload footage here.

Anybody with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 7449/30MAR.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.

Featured image: Reece Young. Credit: Met Police