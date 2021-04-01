Food charity founder nominated as Croydon hero for BBC campaign

The founder of a food charity for struggling families has been nominated by Croydon Council as its hero for BBC Radio London’s Make a Difference campaign.

Tracey Davis, the founder of voluntary organisation Guiding Hands, was nominated by leader of the council Hamida Ali.

Throughout the pandemic, Guiding Hands has supplied a weekly food box to Croydon families with around £50 worth of groceries provided by food stores including Greggs, Sainsbury’s and Tesco.

Davis said: “To have been singled out for the work we do goes to show that we are reaching the people we need to be in contact with.

“The honour is on the service we provide, that everyone has been happy and that we have been able to help the community.”

BBC Radio London is calling on all the city’s councils to nominate a hero in their borough who has made a difference to their community during lockdown to show appreciation for them.

Ali added: “The pandemic has been so hard for many people over the last year, including in our borough, and amazing volunteers have been a real lifeline for those in need in Croydon.

“Tracey’s work is truly outstanding and our borough is just so lucky to have people like her.”

The radio station’s Make a Difference team is interviewing the heroes from every borough.

Davis’ interview aired last Thursday about the work of Guiding Hands, based in Selhurst with around 20 volunteers.

Last month the organisation featured on Comic Relief, because of the great effort it has made to supply food to families in Croydon.

It started in 2011 by offering face-to-face cookery lessons called Foodie Fridays, as well as a mini-market for Croydon families on low income or universal credit.

Davis said that when the pandemic hit the organisation could not do this socially anymore, so it changed to having deliveries only.

It has expanded who it delivers to, now supplying food for families, vulnerable adults and referrals through social services and other agencies.

BBC Radio London’s Make a Difference campaign offers advice and puts people who need help in touch with volunteers.

