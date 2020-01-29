Mixed feelings as new Twickenham station opens after long delays

By Lucrece Grehoua

January 29 2019, 16.00

Twickenham station revealed its new entrance today nine years after re-development talks began.

It comes after a survey by National Rail showed just 34% of customers felt they were getting value for money with ongoing strikes and delayed journeys at Twickenham Station.

Head of Solum, the partnership managing the project, Tim Shaw said: “We would like to thank passengers and residents once again for their patience as we have undertaken these critical improvement works which will radically transform journeys.”

The joint deal between Network Rail and Kier Property first has provided step-free access to all platforms, 250 new cycle spaces, more walking room for passengers and an enhanced queuing system for match days.

The £60m scheme also aims to build 115 new homes along with shops, restaurants and a new public plaza.

Although unfinished, at least residents can look forward to better accessibility than the station previously offered.