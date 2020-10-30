‘Colourful Street’ mural unveiled to inject positivity at Chelsea Fire Station

A Brighton-based artist has gifted Chelsea with a colourful mural on King’s Road.

Artist and designer Lois O’Hara has experience in transforming urban areas in both the UK and Australia, and her new piece ‘Colourful Street’ undoubtedly brightens up a road in Chelsea.

The artwork serves to inject positivity and joy during these times, with O’Hara’s playful style and fluid shapes.

She said: “My goal from day one was to transform spaces and bring positivity to others.

“I want to inspire people to move, whether that be physically or in terms of someone’s imagination or way of thinking.”

The mural uses colours derived from photographs of the local area.

O’Hara’s work tends to explore the positive impact of colour, having previously had her artwork feature in spaces such as basketball courts and street crossings.

She said: “I really wanted the design to capture the flow of the pedestrians who walk up and down King’s Road every day.

“I love to use vibrant colours because I see them as such a great mood enhancer when in a public space.”

O’Hara worked closely with Pantone, a colour-matching system, to gain a deeper understanding of the colour palette and its impact on our mood.

Sloane Stanley Estate Manager, Richard Everett, said the estate aims to ensure the art scene in Chelsea remains as relevant today as it has always been in the past.

There are QR codes on the artwork to enable people to delve deeper into the colour theory.

‘Colourful Street’ pays homage to one of the world’s earliest students of colour from 1723 – Jacob Christoph Le Blon.

Local resident and business owner, Sarah Farrugia, said: “This season’s mural, ‘Colourful Street’, connects time and place.

“It is a great counter-balance in these uncertain times and puts a spring in everyone’s step as they pass by.”

The mural will be on view at Chelsea Fire Station, opposite the junction with Oakley Street and King’s Road throughout Autumn 2020.

You can view Lois O’Hara’s other work here.