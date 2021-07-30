FriendCast: Navigating friendship in and out of the pandemic

To celebrate International Friendship Day on 30th July, SWL presents FriendCast, the podcast discussing everything about the power of friendship.

Friends you’ve known forever, making friends as an adult and how our friendships have changed over the pandemic – we hear about it all.

International Friendship Day was first proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 2011 as a way to ‘inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities’, an idea which couldn’t be more relevant to today.

We talk to experts about our need for close friendships, how to make friends in the city and host a Mr and Mrs style friendship quiz with two lifelong best friends.

Listen to FriendCast below: